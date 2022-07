The BMW iX xDrive40’s design may bring out the love it or hate it emotion, but don’t be fooled by its larger-than-life road presence as it is the epitome of the company’s DNA. It’s a BMW thoroughbred and what that means is its driving experience is sublime, sprinkled with luxury features and quality that money can buy. While we tell you five things that will make you stand up and take the iX seriously, why don’t you tell us what you think about this Juggernaut’s styling elements?