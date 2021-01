BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Review: Best-looking BMW in India

  

We sample the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe on Indian roads to find out what the four-door low-slung model has to offer. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is designed to look like a sports car while delivering the practicality of a four seat sedan. Arpit Mahendra give you the low down on BMW’s new model in India.