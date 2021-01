BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Review: Unmatched Space, Comfort

  

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine could be a massive hit in India in the compact luxury sedan market. Just like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase did for the mid-size sedan segment, the Long Wheelbase BMW 330Ld offering added rear legroom might just be a winner against its rivals. We drive it and experience it from the new and spacious rear seat to see what it is like. Watch our video to find out.