2022 Tata Nexon EV Max First Drive Review

Recently, Tata Motors has been on war footing when it comes to EVs. The company showed two new concept EVs that would come to the market in the future and then launched the Nexon EV Max. This new launch is an enhanced version of the Nexon EV and gets a bigger battery, better range, more power and more features. The Nexon EV Max is also being offered with a faster 7.2kW AC fast charger to cut down on charging times. But is it enough to take on conventional internal combustion engine vehicles? We try to find the answer to that question in this video.