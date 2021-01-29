2021 MG Hector Facelift First Look | World’s First Hinglish speaking car | Walkaround

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 2021 MG Hector facelift has been launched in India. In just 18 months since its arrival. The Hector had already received its first upgrade. But the changes are not only on the surface, but also skin deep. The new MG iSMART Connected Car system has been upgraded to now understand Hindi and English voice commands. We demonstrate how they work and also highlight some of the changes which have been done to the new SUV. The MG Hector rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier.