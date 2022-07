The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is here and it has a lucrative price tag of just Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. Along with this, it also boasts of the best-in-class mileage figure of 26.68kmpl. So is the new Celerio going to be a runaway success for the company or is there more to this little hatchback than meets the eye? Watch our review to find out!