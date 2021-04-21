2021 Audi S5 Sportback Review | Is It Worth 80 Lakh?

The Audi S5 Sportback sits in a unique position in the Audi lineup. It offers a balance of performance, comfort and practicality. Can the S5 Sportback stand its ground against other more focused offerings in the market? Watch our review to find out.