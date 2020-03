2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Pro And Cons Explained

Tata Motors has finally given the Harrier an automatic transmission option. The Kryotec diesel engine has been given a 30hp boost with the BS6 upgrade and it also gets a massive panoramic sunroof. But is that all Tata has done with the Harrier for the 2020 model year? are there any more changes? we drive the new 2020 Tata Harrier and find out if now It is easier to live with than before.