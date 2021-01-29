2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS | Which sub Rs 3 lakh ADV to buy & why?

With the BS6 update, the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS have gained a lot of features and also, have gotten a lot better! The party piece here is that the BMW has received a staggering Rs 64,000 price cut while meeting the stringent emission norms and hence, is now priced under Rs 3 lakh. In such a case, Pradeep Shah and Abhilasha Singh pit both the bikes and tell you what all has changed and which ADV to go for and why!?