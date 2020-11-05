Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Review: Achhe Din Aane Wale Hain!

Volkswagen has replaced the Tiguan with a Tiguan Allspace and it comes with seats for seven and some design changes and new features. Most importantly though, it now gets a petrol engine instead of the diesel unit in the older Tiguan. So can the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace with 7 seats and a petrol engine compete with the diesel-powered and bigger Toyota Fortuners and Ford Endeavours of the world? Arpit Mahendra answers this and a lot more in this video.