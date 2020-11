Volkswagen T-Roc Review: Fantastic Driver’s Delight!

Bookings for the Volkswagen T-Roc have been suspended very recently as the first lot has already been sold out and this certainly shows the strong demand for the company’s newest SUV. We spent some quality time with it and here is if you should spend Rs 20 lakh on an SUV that is smaller than a Hyundai Creta. Arpit Mahendra answers this along with a few more questions in this detailed review!