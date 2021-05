01 / 5

The subject of automobile design is fascinating but not everyone has the eye for a great design. It could take years to perfect a concept but if the beginning is promising, the end result could be achieved sooner than later. One concept we came across is a remodel of the iconic Hindustan Ambassador, imagined by Tugbotz Design. It is a modern-day interpretation of the Ambassador into a sleek looking saloon car that retains the icon's design in a very subtle way. (Image: Facebook/Tugbotz)