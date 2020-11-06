Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H’ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variant-wise prices: Fireball – Rs 1,75,817, Stellar – Rs 1,81,326, Supernova – Rs 1,90,536 (all prices ex-showroom, Chennai) Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has just been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.76 lakh as a successor of the Thunderbird and that is just one way to describe it. The Meteor 350 gets a new platform and a new 349cc engine as well. How much of a difference has that made? As Abhilasha Singh comes to find out – the Meteor 350 has a whole new personality with better refinement and handling.