  1. Auto
  2. Auto Videos
  3. Renault Duster turbo petrol automatic review: Fun-to-drive, efficient but lacks modern features

Renault Duster turbo petrol automatic review: Fun-to-drive, efficient but lacks modern features

The Renault Duster turbo petrol is a move by the company to entice customers who were fans of the erstwhile torquey K9k diesel engine. The turbo petrol acquits itself well with time tested mechanicals as well as a fun-to-drive characteristic. Should it be the SUV to buy today? Check the video.