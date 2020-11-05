Renault Duster turbo petrol automatic review: Fun-to-drive, efficient but lacks modern features
The Renault Duster turbo petrol is a move by the company to entice customers who were fans of the erstwhile torquey K9k diesel engine. The turbo petrol acquits itself well with time tested mechanicals as well as a fun-to-drive characteristic. Should it be the SUV to buy today? Check the video.
2020 Hyundai Tucson Review | Hits & Misses of Compass, Karoq Rival
New Nissan Magnite First Look & Walkaround | Specs, interior, features, design, Tech Pack explained
Ford Endeavour Sport Review: The Best Just Got Better! | Ford Endeavour Sport 2020
2020 Land Rover Defender walkaround: Launched | Price | Specs | Safety features