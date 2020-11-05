New Nissan Magnite First Look & Walkaround | Specs, interior, features, design, Tech Pack explained

Nissan Magnite has now been revealed and we were invited to a hands-on experience to see what the Sonet, Venue, Vitara Brezza rival will have to offer. We take an in-depth look at the Magnite’s design, interior, cabin space, features it will have to offer, and also the special Tech Pack which it will have on offer once it is launched in India. Rahul Kapoor takes us through the brand new Nissan Magnite from bumper to bumper.