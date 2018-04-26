New 2018 Honda Amaze in Images: Maruti Dzire rival now smarter, sharper and more spacious!

The new generation Honda Amaze is all set to be launched in India on the coming 16th May. The sub compact sedan was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018. The bookings for the new Honda Amaze have already begun across the dealerships in India at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The car has received significant updates inside out that will help it further cement its position in the sub four meter sedan territory. In the next few slides, let us take you through a quick tour of the new 2018 Honda Amaze.