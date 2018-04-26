New 2018 Honda Amaze in Images: Maruti Dzire rival now smarter, sharper and more spacious!

The new generation Honda Amaze is all set to be launched in India on the coming 16th May. The sub compact sedan was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018. The bookings for the new Honda Amaze have already begun across the dealerships in India at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The car has received significant updates inside out that will help it further cement its position in the sub four meter sedan territory. In the next few slides, let us take you through a quick tour of the new 2018 Honda Amaze.
The new 2018 Honda Amaze is built on a completely new platform. The car has gone through a significant update in styling and it looks quite different and bolder from its predecessor. The design looks a lot fresh now and the car seems a lot bolder than its predecessor.
One of the most prominent design changes can be seen at the front where one can see a flatter nose now with thick chrome grille. The headlamp design has also changed and there are now LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).
At the rear, the car gets new tail lamps as well that seem to bear resemblance with the units that come on the Honda WR-V. However, the units look like they have been fitted in an inverted fashion.
One of the most prominent changes on the inside being, the inclusion of a 7-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The new 2018 Honda Amaze source power from a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine sheds out 90 bhp of power and 110 Nm of torque. On the other hand, while the diesel manual trim is good for 100 bhp and 200 Nm, the diesel CVT churns out 80 bhp and 160 Nm.
The CVT variants of the new 2018 Honda Amaze do not feature Digipad 2.0 infotainment system and cruise control and hence, the said features are limited to the manual variants only.
Both petrol and diesel engines on the new 2018 Honda Amaze get an option of a CVT gearbox. This is the first time that Honda Amaze has received a CVT with a diesel engine.
Prices of the new 2018 Honda Amaze will be announced on 16th May. The car will lock its horns against the likes of Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Xcent and Volkswagen Ameo. We are driving the new Honda Amaze so stay tuned for our first drive impressions!
