Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 marked the beginning of a new style of motorcycles in the manufacturer's lineup but one thing that remained as the older crop is how much of an empty canvas they are in terms of customisation. Today's feature comes from EIMOR Customs who've come up with Laila - an Interceptor 650 that looks like the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. And by the looks of it, not only does it look like one but it'll also function like a scrambler.