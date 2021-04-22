01 / 5

KTM 250 Duke has been one compact streetfighter adored many in India for the simple reasons that it is lightweight, nippy and sprightly. But the trellis frame is good for more things besides offering nimble handling and that's customisation. Thrive Custom of Jakarta have made quite a name for themselves over the years and we featured a Himalayan custom-built by them just earlier this week (link on fourth slide). But before that Himalayan, Thrive built this scrambler which went on to serve as inspiration to its owner electronic music producer Kimo Rizky for a unique electronic soundtrack and music video. (Source: Bikeexif)