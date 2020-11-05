  1. Auto
  2. Auto Videos
  3. MG’s Creta, Seltos Rival Launch in 2021: India Plans Explained

MG’s Creta, Seltos Rival Launch in 2021: India Plans Explained

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India tell us about the brand’s future plan for the Indian market and what it expects from the newly launched MG Gloster SUV which rivals the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. He also highlights what’s next in store from MG with the next model launch in India.