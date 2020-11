MG Gloster Review: Beats Rs 60 lakh SUVs for features

MG Gloster that happens to be the British carmaker’s fourth offering for India is a full-sized three-row SUV that will rub shoulders against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4. With a brawny appearance and numerous modern features & tech up its sleeve, has the Gloster got what it takes to establish itself as a worthy sub Rs 50 lakh SUV? Arpit Mahendra reveals all of that in this comprehensive review.