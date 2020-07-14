Jeep India Plans: 2021 Compass, 3-row SUV, Venue-Brezza rival and More | Dr Partha Datta

In an exclusive interview Dr. Partha Datta, President, and Managing Director, FCA India tells us how the Jeep in India was directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He also talks to us through Jeep’s product launch plans for 2020, and when we can expect the new 2021 Jeep Compass SUV to arrive in India, a new Venue and Brezza rival, and more. Watch the video and find out what’s in store from Jeep in India.