In pics: Triumph Thruxton R reimagined as ‘Phantom’ by Australian builder Wenley Andrews

Andrews finished the Phantom in three weeks, just in time for the Throttle Roll Street Party event in Sydney. So, did he pick the Thruxton? “To be honest, I love my Triumphs and for me the cream of Triumph is the Thruxton, so it just felt right. I love the styling, that sound of the twin and plenty of power – and I mean plenty – from the old 900, so there was no better base.”