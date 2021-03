Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review | Off-road, city comfort, features

The most affordable adventure motorcycle in India, Hero Xpulse 200 charmed us with its off-road prowess two years ago when it was first launched and now, it is more refined in its BS6 version. What’s it like to own one though? Abhilasha Singh spends a few months with an Xpulse 200 to find out if it truly is the all-rounder that it promises to be.