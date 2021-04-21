Ducati Panigale V2 Review: Track bike for the street

Ducati Panigale V2, the successor to the Panigale 959, may be powered by the same engine as before but it puts forward an altered personality. But it continues to be every bit of sports bike that the Panigale family promises. This is meant to be a middleweight track bike that can be used just fine on the street as well. Can it though? Find out with Abhilasha Singh.

#DucatiPanigaleV2​ #DucatiPanigaleReview​

Subscribe to Express Drives: https://bit.ly/2uHycWT​

Express Drives is one of the fastest-growing digital automotive publications in India, brought to you by Financial Express.

Follow Us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expressdrives​

Twitter: https://twitter.com/expressdrives​