Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

Citroen, the French automaker has finally entered the Indian market. Its first model, the C5 Aircross SUV will be launched soon, so we have been driving it. Poised to rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Skoda Karoq, Citroen claims that the C5 Aircross offers the most comfortable ride experience for any car in its segment. We put that claim to the test in our latest review.​