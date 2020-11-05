  1. Auto
  2. Auto Videos
  3. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Stunningly Brilliant!

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Stunningly Brilliant!

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe or the Baby Bimmer, as we would like to call it has been launched in India, and what better way to celebrate its arrival than bringing its detailed first-drive review. So, what makes the 2 Series Gran Coupe special? Arpit Mahendra tells you that in this review!