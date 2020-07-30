01 / 9

Arnold Schwarzenegger, think of this name and you're thinking: 'Dundun dun dundun', sometimes for 10 minutes straight. Besides that, there's his massive built and the words: “I'll be back”. A man who looks like that must have a taste for powerful machines and thank heavens that he does. Today happens to be the global icon's birthday and so, we'd like to wish him the only way we know how.