2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Review: New petrol engine, but something still missing

Tata Motors has introduced the new Tata Altroz iTurbo to rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 Turbo and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI. We drive the new turbo-petrol engine powered Altroz iTurbo to see how it drives and take a look at what the new model has to offer. The Altroz now comes in a new Laguna Blue colour and with iRA connected car features. We put the Altroz iTurbo through its paces to see what its like. Watch this video to know more about the new Tata Altroz iTurbo.