2020 Land Rover Defender walkaround: Launched | Price | Specs | Safety features

Admittedly when the iconic Defender production was ceased a few years ago, there was an outraged world over. However, with this new-gen Defender, Land Rover has not only taken luxury to the next level but has bettered the off-road capability of the older model. Lijo Mathai takes a walkaround of what could be the most capable off-roader in India right now.