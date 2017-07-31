Delhi Metro named as world’s first and only 100% ‘green’ metro system

The city railway network has obtained the platinum rating for adherence to green building norms for its 10 residential colonies from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). (Image for representation: PTI)

Here is a news Delhites would cherish. Delhi Metro Rail Service has been named as the only completely ‘green’ Metro system in the world for adhering to green building norms, IANS reported today. The city railway network has obtained the platinum rating for adherence to green building norms for its 10 residential colonies from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). A statement from the DMRC said this isn’t the first time as it had earlier received green certificates for its Phase-3 stations, depots, and sub-stations. Speaking to IANS, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh emphasised the need for ‘green transport’ and energy optimisation.

“Energy consumption has increased by 700 per cent in the last four decades in the country and this will increase further three times by 2030. One of the major users of energy is the transport sector, that also, urban transport. Therefore, it is very relevant to focus on Metro systems and talk of green Metro,” Mangu Singh was quoted as saying at the third conference on Green Metro Systems held at Metro Bhawan on Friday. Making interesting revelations, DMRC announced that it now generates 20 megawatts (MW) of solar power, after adding new solar power facilities that produce 2.6 MW across the Metro network. Prem C. Jain, Chairman, IGBC praised Delhi Metro for its initiatives.

“DMRC was the first one to become a green Metro. The platinum ratings they have got is very hard earned and a lot of toils has gone into the process,” Jain said. The DMRC also mentioned ‘Swachch Chetna – An Eco Club’, a joint initiative of the DMRC and Shri Ram School, Gurugram, for its efforts to “encourage school children to participate in the more environment friendly projects and activities”.