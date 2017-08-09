Prasar Bharti may soon launch its own digital platform

Citing the example of DD Kisan, Vempati added that instead of viewers watching linear content, the channel can be transformed into a digital platform.

Following in the footsteps of private broadcasters such as Star India which runs video over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar and Viacom18’s Voot, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati which runs Doordarshan is planning to foray into the digital medium with the launch of its own platform, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati told FE.

He was speaking on the sidelines of ‘Create4India’ conference organised by the Digital India Foundation in the Capital on Tuesday.

Citing the example of DD Kisan, Vempati added that instead of viewers watching linear content, the channel can be transformed into a digital platform such an on-demand app – which further would not only allow farmers to view content on the go, they will be able to access other information on crops and related subjects.

Vempati, however, did not clarify whether the broadcaster would launch a single video OTT app or would run a set of channels on YouTube, stating that the details will be finalised as part of the company’s three-years vision plan.

Vempati further spoke about the Prasar Bharati’s plans to launch an English news channel. “When viewers want to watch real news, they watch DD News. We want to further cash in on the reach of DD News by launching a 24-hour dedicated English news channel,” he added.

Moreover, the news channel will also have a digital presence via an on-demand app. According to Vempati, instead of launching the channel in international markets, which would further increase the cost of operations, an app is a more cost-effective solution. “The app can be accessed from anywhere, anytime, thus ensuring an international presence of the channel,” he stated.

Additionally, the public broadcaster plans to revamp prime-time content on Doordarshan. “There are several ideas in the works which will be gradually implemented,” Vempati said.