GST Council approves phased roll-out of E-way Bill; meeting underway

The 26th GST Council meeting, which is currently underway in the national capital, has approved the roll-out of the inter-state E-way Bill from April 15. (Image: FinMin)

The GST Council has approved the roll-out of the E-way Bill in a phased manner, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources. The 26th GST Council meeting is currently underway in the national capital, and three states — Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — are understood to have decided on to rolling out intra-state E-way Bill from April 15.

Meanwhile, the Council is yet to decide on the simplification process of the GST return filing and hence has extended the current filing process for three more months. The Finance Ministry, in a tweet, said that the Council has decided to extend the existing system of filing for another three months. The Group of Ministers (GOM) and the IT department will look into the matter and consult tax experts on the simplification of the processes.

The GST Council consists of state finance ministers as Group of Ministers (GoM), finance ministry and GST Network officials and is headed by Arun Jaitley.

The inter-state E-way Bill, last December, was approved for an early mandatory roll-out February 1 instead of April 1, however, due to technical glitches, it was deferred. E-Way Bill is an electronic bill required by transporters and traders to procure under the GST regime for transportation of goods and services beyond the radius of 10 kms.

An early-roll out was announced to plug tax evasion and to make it easier for businesses to pay taxes on the movements of goods and services both inter and intra-states. Recently, the Finance Ministry announced some changes in the key rules of the E-way Bill to simplify the process.

Transporters, traders and related persons can obtain the E-way Bill from the official website or through its Mobile App, SMS and even offline.