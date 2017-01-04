Government issues notification of Indian Skill Development Service: Here is all you need to know

The step of instituting a formal service in Group ‘A’ category was started around two years back when the MSDE came into being.

In its efforts to improve the skills of the people in the country further, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has issued notice on setting up of Indian Skill Development Services (ISDS). The service has been created for Training Directorate of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The step of instituting a formal service in Group ‘A’ category was started around two years back when the MSDE came into being and the Centre gave its green signal for its creation on October 7, 2015. The skill ecosystem is expected to get improve and developed in line with the t scientific and industrial development in the country, the ministry said in a statement.

As per it, the ISDS will be a Group ‘A’ service in which the induction will take place through Indian Engineering Service Examination conducted by UPSC. The main aim of the step is to attract young and talented administrators for Skill Development. The knowledge recruited engineers will help to develop the initiative of the Centre for the skill development and also an efficient and effective implementation of the schemes.

In future, the ministry will be also able to create a workforce of skill administrators who will help in the goal of increased skilled youths. Administered training is crucial to face the major challenge of skilling the people of the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, skill development has been given a priority with a hope that Skill India mission will supply huge human resource not only in India but also Internationally. This is a step forward to meet the target of skilling 500 million people by 2022, the statement said further.