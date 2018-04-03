Delhi government sits on Rs 40 crore; no toilet built under Swachh Bharat in 2-and-a-half years: CAG

Swachh Bharat Mission is a campaign started by the central government that aims to clean up the Indian cities, towns and rural areas. (Representational image/IE)

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has submitted its reports on the state of finances of Delhi government for the year ended March 2017. The audit reports which were placed in the legislative assembly on 3 April 2018 by the CAG rapped the state government for not giving an adequate importance to the Swachh Bharat Mission. The supreme accounting watchdog said the government didn’t construct even a single toilet under the mission since its inception on 2 October, 2014.

There are 3.5 lakh households in Delhi – nearly 10.5 per cent of all the households – which do not have any toilet facility, and twenty two percent slums did not have any latrine facility, according to Economic Survey of Delhi 2016-17. However, no toilet was built by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) since beginning of Swachh Bharat Mission on 2 October 2014, the supreme audit institution of India said.

“Not a single toilet was constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission in two and half years since its inception on 2 October 2014, and all the funds totalling Rs 40.31 crore allocated for this purpose remain idle in banks. Monitoring and evaluation mechanism prescribed in the Scheme to monitor the progress of work did not function effectively,” CAG’s compliance report on Department of Urban Development said.

Swachh Bharat Mission is a campaign started by the central government that aims to clean up the Indian cities, towns and rural areas. The campaign aims to eliminate open defecation through the construction of household-owned and community-owned toilets and establishing an accountable mechanism of supervising toilet use.