12,300 cc, 5,000 HP! Meet Devel Sixteen, the hypercar born to give Bugatti and Hennessey nightmares

It was about four years ago when an insane hypercar prototype debuted in Dubai, when most that the car maker's claims were dubiously tall. Devel Sixteen was said to be able to churn out an eye-popping 5000 hp from a quad-turbo V16 engine with a top speed that would exceed 300 mph (480 km/h). Production cars that broke the 1000 hp barrier have only recently come into being, so the Devel Sixteen seemed far ahead of its time.
Now though, the Devel Sixteen has come back to the Dubai Motor Show and this time it looks much closer to being production ready, featuring a long wheelbase and low profile. From the rear, the Sixteen looks no less than a fighter jet with the massive twin exhausts. According to YouTuber Shmee150, who was at the Dubai Motor Show, the Devel Sixteen will have three versions with different levels of power.
Besides the fully grown 5000 hp version, there will be 2000 and 3000 hp variants with a V8 engine, designed for road use. The V16 version will be developed exclusively for the track and Devel claims it do a top speed of 350 mph (560 km/h). However, it isn't clear yet if the car at the show is a working prototype.
It all may still sound too good to be true, but Devel has in fact enlisted Manifattura Automobili Torino to help develop the Sixteen for production. This is the same company working with Apollo on the Intensa Emozione and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus on the American SCG003 hypercar. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is also contributing to the Sixteen’s design. (Image: Carbuzz)
The insides are still under development, however, the prototype features a minimalist and futuristic interior, and seems surprisingly spacious. Whether or not the end product will deliver on the claimed power figures, we'll know in time, but the development has definitely made progress. (Image: Carbuzz)
Hopefully a production version is now one step closer to reality. Devel also showcased an outlandish six-wheel off-roader dubbed the Devel 60 packing a 6.7-litre turbo diesel V8 producing 720 hp and over 999.2 Nm of torque. (Image: Carbuzz)
