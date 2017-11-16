12,300 cc, 5,000 HP! Meet Devel Sixteen, the hypercar born to give Bugatti and Hennessey nightmares

It was about four years ago when an insane hypercar prototype debuted in Dubai, when most that the car maker's claims were dubiously tall. Devel Sixteen was said to be able to churn out an eye-popping 5000 hp from a quad-turbo V16 engine with a top speed that would exceed 300 mph (480 km/h). Production cars that broke the 1000 hp barrier have only recently come into being, so the Devel Sixteen seemed far ahead of its time.