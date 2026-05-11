High market cap penny stocks are companies whose share prices remain very low, often below Rs 50, despite having relatively large market capitalisations.

This usually happens because they have a very high number of outstanding shares. Such stocks attract traders because they appear “cheap,” but a low price does not necessarily mean undervaluation.

Their significance lies in liquidity, retail participation, and sometimes turnaround potential. However, investors should focus more on earnings growth, debt, cash flows, and business quality rather than share price alone.

Here are 3 penny stocks priced under Rs 30, with a high market capitalisation.

#1 Vodafone Idea

First on our list is the stock of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea is one of India’s leading telecom service providers with a pan India presence. Formed through the merger of Vodafone and Idea, the company is part of the Aditya Birla Group.

With over 200 million (m) customers, the company covers over 1.2 billion (bn) Indians.

Current Market Price Rs 11.1 (8 May 2026) Price to Book Value -1.4 PE Ratio -4.9 Market Cap Rs 1,200,441 m

Source: Equitymaster

The company has a high market capitalization of Rs 1,200,441 m as on 8 May 2026. The company has been reporting losses for many years now and is highly leveraged.

Moving ahead, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently on 30 April 2026, cut Vodafone Idea’s outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27% to Rs 640.46 bn following a reassessment, from the earlier amount of Rs 876.95 bn.

The final amount will be payable as minimum Rs 1,000 m to be paid annually over 4 years from FY32 to FY35. The remaining amount by the company is to be paid in 6 equal instalments annually from FY36 to FY41.

This comes as a major relief to the Vodafone Idea.

The company’s future now depends on successful fundraising, faster 4G/5G network expansion, and stopping subscriber losses to rivals. Vodafone Idea has started accelerating 5G rollout in more cities and improving 4G coverage, which may stabilize customer losses.

However, the massive spectrum and government liabilities remain an area of concern for the company.

#2 Yes Bank

Next on our list is the stock of Yes Bank.

Yes Bank is one of the leading private sector banks in India. The bank offers a wide range of banking services such as Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, MSME, Transaction Banking and Treasury.

Yes Bank has over 1,300 branches, 200+ Business Correspondent Banking Outlets (BCBOs) and more than 1,350 ATMs (including CRMs and BNAs) spanning across 300 districts of India.

Current Market Price Rs 22.5 (8 May 2026) Price to Book Value 1.4 PE Ratio 20.1 Market Cap Rs 707,001 m

Source: Equitymaster

The stock trades at Rs 22.5, with a market cap of Rs 707,001 m as on 8 May 2026.

The bank recently reported a good set of numbers for the quarter ending March 2026. The net interest income of the bank surged to Rs 26,326 m vs Rs 22,713 YoY.

Net profits on the other hand grew to Rs 10,823 m vs Rs 7,446 m YoY. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank by the end of FY26 was strong at 15.6%.

A key positive is that loan growth has started accelerating again, especially in retail and corporate lending, while CASA deposits crossed Rs 1,000 bn, improving funding quality and lowering cost of funds.

Net interest margins also improved to 2.7%, which is important because margin expansion directly boosts earnings power for banks.

Moving ahead, sustained improvement over several more quarters will be critical for the bank.

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#3 UCO Bank

Finally, we have the stock of UCO Bank.

Founded in 1943, UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. The bank offers a wide range of banking services such as Corporate, Retail Banking, MSME etc.

Current Market Price Rs 27.1 (7 May 2026) Price to Book Value 1.2 PE Ratio 12.3 Market Cap Rs 339,320

Source: Equitymaster

The stock trades at Rs 27.1, with a market cap of Rs m 339,320 m as on 7 May 2026.

The bank recently reported its Q4 FY26 numbers. Net Interest Income dipped to Rs 26,143 m vs Rs 26,895 m YoY. The net profits of UCO Bank surged to Rs 8,012 m vs Rs 6,524 m YoY.

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The prospects of UCO Bank appear to be improving gradually after a long period of balance sheet stress. The bank has reported stronger FY26 numbers with healthy loan growth, improving profitability, and a sharp reduction in bad loans.

Conclusion

There is the appeal of low entry cost and possibility of high returns if a company turns around or gets re-rated, in line with ideas from Value Investing, that penny stocks have.

Sometimes they can hide early stage growth stories or under-valued assets. But they can carry substantial risk in the form of poor liquidity, weak fundamentals, high volatility and susceptibility to price manipulation.

So do your homework and know the risks before you consider investing.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.