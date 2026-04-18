One of the smaller private sector banks, YES Bank, also declared its Q4 numbers today. Yes Bank has reported a 44.7% YoY jump in Q4FY26 net profit at Rs 1,068 crore from Rs 738 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The Q4 net profit also saw a double-digit jump sequentially, up 12.3% QoQ from Rs 952 crore in Q3FY26.

Yes Bank Q4FY26 report card

Yes Bank’s net interest ⁠income, or the difference between interest earned on advances and paid on deposits, ⁠rose ‌15.9% YoY to Rs 2,638 crore. The bank’s Q4 NIM or ​net interest margin, a key ‌measure of the bank’s profitability, rose to 2.7% from 2.5% in ‌the same quarter last fiscal. Essentially, the NIM was up 20 bps YoY and up 10 bps QoQ, aided by a lower cost of deposits and a reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits.

Yes Bank: Asset quality improvement in Q4

The lender, ​which ​grappled with stress in retail segments like microfinance, has started to see improvement ​in asset quality, with gross bad ⁠loans as a percentage of total loans improving to 1.3% at March-end from 1.5% at the ‌end ⁠of December. Provisions for potential bad loans fell 41% to Rs 187 crore.

The bank’s net NPA ratio came in at 0.2% in Q4FY26, down 10 bps both YoY and QoQ.

Yes Bank: Business momentum strengthens

Commenting on the results and financial performance, Vinay M Tonse, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank stated that, “Yes Bank concluded FY26 on a strong footing, delivering a Q4 RoA of 1% in line with our guidance, supported by a 20 bps improvement in NIMs, improvement in Cost to Income ratio and the lowest GNPA and NNPA levels since FY20.”

He added that “Business momentum continued to strengthen, with broad-based growth across advances and deposits, underpinned by a robust CASA-led deposit engine that contributed to a lower cost of deposits.”

6 new branches operationalized during Q4, taking the cumulative count to 82 branches in FY26, in line with the guidance

Yes Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) largest shareholder

FY26 also marked an important strategic milestone with SMBC becoming the bank’s largest shareholder. Speaking on this, Tonse added that this reaffirms “global institutional confidence in the Bank’s long-term potential. As we move into FY27, our priorities remain firmly anchored in strengthening the franchise, accelerating high-quality growth, and advancing our journey toward building a resilient Yes Bank that consistently creates sustainable value for all stakeholders.”