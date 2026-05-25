If you use a Yes Bank credit card, this is something you should pay attention to. The private lender has revised its credit card charges for the second time in 2026. According to the Yes Bank‘s official website, the revised schedule of charges will come into effect from June 15, 2026. The changes cover several fees, including cash advance charges, overlimit fees, reward redemption fees, cash deposit charges, foreign currency conversion fees, and more.

These revised terms could directly impact frequent credit card users, as some transactions will become more expensive. Even those planning to apply for a new Yes Bank credit card should take note of the changes. Here’s a quick look at the key revisions you should know to better manage your monthly credit card spending.

The following are key changes cardholders will notice from June 2026:

Yes Bank credit card cash advance fee

A revised cash advance fee by Yes Bank will be subject to a transaction fee of 2.5% or Rs 650, whichever is higher, as of June 15, 2026, which was earlier imposed at a rate of 2.5% or Rs 500. Cardholders who use the YES BANK credit card to get cash in an emergency from domestic or international ATMs will be subject to these revised fees.

“Cash advance fee is waived for YES Private and AI Inside Credit Card. Cash Advance Fee is not applicable for any Virtual Credit Card,” Yes Bank has mentioned on its website.

Additionally, from the date of withdrawal to the date of full payment, all cash advances include a finance charge equal to that of revolving credit. This implies that, similar to overdue revolving credit card dues, Yes Bank will immediately begin charging interest on cash withdrawals made using credit cards from ATMs.

Yes Bank credit card overlimit fee

Yes Bank will bring back the credit card overlimit facility on June 1st, 2026, which it had discontinued on 1st May 2025. Any transaction above the specified credit limit will be subject to a standard overlimit fee of Rs 550 + any applicable GST. Customers can use the Yes Bank overlimit service to complete transactions even if the total amount exceeds their credit limit, as determined by the bank.

“The applicable overlimit eligibility and amount will depend on the customer’s credit profile, repayment behaviour, and internal risk parameters,” as per Yes Bank.

Yes Bank payment return/auto debit failure charges

Yes Bank has increased auto debit failure fees from 2% or Rs 450 to 2.5% or Rs 500, whichever is higher, on the net payable amount after payment attempts as of June 15, 2026.

The maximum amount of auto debit failure fees for Yes Bank would be Rs 5,000 per customer for each statement. This implies that the total penalty assessed during that statement period cannot be more than the specified fees, even if you have several auto-debit failures in a single billing cycle.

Yes Bank reward redemption fees

A reward redemption fee of Rs 100 + GST will be charged on Marquee and Reserv credit cards starting on June 15, 2026. Customers may earn reward points by using YES Bank’s products and services for dining, shopping, bill payment, and other transactions.

The bank lets you use your YES Rewardz for a variety of merchandise, flight tickets, DTH and mobile recharge, and more. With the exception of the month of accrual, Yes Bank reward points are valid for 3 years. According to the bank, additional rewards earned at Partner Stores are valid for 1 year.

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Yes Bank cash deposit and cheque deposit fees

Earlier, the cash deposit fee at Yes Bank Branches towards credit card repayment was levied at Rs 100, including GST; however, effective from 15th June 2026, the bank has hiked the cash deposit fee to Rs 500 + GST, which will be applicable for amounts higher than or equal to Rs 1,000.

With effect from June 15, 2026, if the credit card repayment amount exceeds or equals Rs 1000, a cheque deposit fee of Rs 250 + GST will be charged at Yes Bank branches.

Yes Bank re-issuance of lost, stolen, or damaged card fee

If your card is lost, stolen, or damaged, there will be a fee of Rs 199 for each reissuance starting on June 15, 2026. The revised fee only applies to plastic cards, according to Yes Bank. The BYOC Eco-friendly and Metal card reissue charge is still the same. The re-issuance fee is waived for YES Private Credit Card, and the fee is also not applicable to all virtual cards. As per Yes Bank, the re-issuance fee is charged as per the table below for reissuance in the event it is lost, stolen, or damaged.

Credit Card Variant Re-issuance Fee BYOC (Regular) Rs 100 + GST BYOC (Eco-friendly) Rs 349 + GST BYOC (Metal) Rs 3599 + GST All other cards Rs 100 + GST

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Yes Bank foreign currency conversion charges

The bank will impose a Forex markup on the transaction amount if you conduct a foreign currency transaction, including online and point-of-sale purchases. Uni Credit Card, Uni RuPay Virtual, AI Inside, AI Inside RuPay Virtual, and NIYO Credit Card are not subject to foreign currency conversion fees or dynamic currency conversion fees.

Yes Bank says that when a regular international transaction is billed in rupees at a point of sale or online, then a dynamic currency conversion fee is imposed. The customer will be charged a Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee of 1% of the transaction value for such transactions.

Credit Card variant Foreign currency conversion charges Dynamic currency conversion charge Foreign currency conversion charges, effective 15th June 2026 YES Private / Yes Private Prime 0.50% 1% 0.50% Marquee 1.00% 1% 1.00% Reserv / Reserv (NRI) / Reserv (FD) / YES First Preferred / YES First Preferred (NRI) / YES First Preferred (FD) / YES First Business 1.75% 1% 2.00% YES Prosperity Business 2.50% 1% 3.00% Elite+ / Elite+ (FD) / YES Essence 2.75% 1% 3.00% Select / Select (NRI) / Select (FD) / ACE / ACE (FD) / ACE (NRI) / Virtual RuPay Credit Card / Klick 2.75% 1% 3.50% FREO 3.40% 1% 3.40% YES Prosperity Rewards / YES Prosperity Cashback / YES Prosperity Cashback Plus / POP-CLUB / ANQ Phi / Finbooster / Paisabazaar Paisasave / Paisabazaar Paisasave RuPay Virtual 3.40% 1% 3.50% BYOC / EMI Card / Wellness / Wellness Plus / Zagg / Novio / Novio RuPay Virtual 3.50% 1% 3.50% Source: Yes Bank

Yes Bank fuel transaction surcharge

With effect from June 1st, 2026, transactions between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,500 will be eligible for a 1% fuel surcharge waiver, with a maximum waiver of Rs 100 per statement cycle for the POP-Club Credit Card. Before June 15th, 2026, UNI and UNI RuPay virtual credit cards are eligible for a 1% waiver on transactions up to Rs 7,500; Paisabazaar Paisasave and Paisasave RuPay virtual credit cards are eligible for a 1% waiver on transactions between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000; and all other cards are eligible for a 1% waiver up to Rs 5,000. Effective 15th June 2026, the transaction range for the Yes Bank fuel surcharge waiver is as follows:

Credit Card Variant Transaction range for fuel surcharge waiver YES Private, YES Private (NRI), Marquee, YES First Business, YES First Business (FD), YES Prosperity Business, YES Prosperity Business (FD), YES First Preferred, YES First Preferred (FD), YES First Preferred (NRI) Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 Elite+/ Elite+ (FD)/ Reserv/ Reserv (FD)/ Reserv (NRI)/ YES Essence Rs 500 to Rs 4,000 ACE/ ACE (FD)/ YES Prosperity Rewards/ YES Prosperity Cashback/ YES Prosperity Cashback Plus, Wellness/ Wellness Plus/ Select/ Select (FD)/ Select (NRI)/ Virtual RuPay card/ Klick/ Finbooster/ EMI card/ BYOC/ ANQ Phi / Paisabazaar Paisasave / Paisasave Virtual RuPay Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 Uni / Uni RuPay Credit Card Up to Rs 7,500 Zagg, AI Inside, AI Inside Virtual RuPay, FREO, NIYO, Novio, Novio RuPay Virtual Rs 400 to Rs 5,000

Disclaimer: The charges, fees, and benefits mentioned in this article are based on information available on the official YES Bank website and are subject to change at the bank’s discretion. Credit card terms, eligibility, and applicable GST may vary depending on the card variant and customer profile. Readers are advised to verify the latest schedule of charges, terms and conditions, and applicable fees directly with YES Bank before making any financial or transaction-related decisions. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice.

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