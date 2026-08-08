Track sugar-producing companies involved in manufacturing sugar, ethanol, and power from by-products.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|635.00
|13,428.16
|9.14
|11.12
|0.77
|10.36
|10.02
|35.48
|3.24
|16.98
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|231.00
|5,090.39
|8.03
|12.30
|0.64
|3.85
|-10.21
|18.11
|1.52
|16.62
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.16
|4,716.73
|0.00
|-16.87
|-2.67
|0.54
|NM
|NM
|NM
|83.07
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|3,472.00
|4,353.78
|7.73
|8.78
|0.00
|-8.79
|1.04
|29.43
|2.28
|19.59
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|17.53
|4,190.84
|15.25
|2.09
|4.27
|-4.88
|1.41
|33.10
|1.10
|19.01
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|400.80
|3,244.05
|7.30
|9.58
|0.55
|3.62
|-1.81
|1,370.73
|1.00
|8.95
|MVK Agro Food Product
|242.10
|1,222.70
|10.35
|10.16
|0.67
|50.80
|131.17
|8.29
|0.90
|38.96
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|598.00
|1,197.10
|5.09
|10.48
|1.25
|-1.26
|-16.00
|18.15
|1.06
|10.35
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|149.00
|974.28
|5.43
|9.16
|0.73
|-7.17
|-25.51
|13.86
|0.81
|9.05
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|252.45
|962.80
|11.44
|17.70
|0.82
|NM
|NM
|9.60
|1.10
|7.00
|Zuari Industries
|257.50
|766.87
|2.98
|2.98
|0.72
|3.04
|-27.39
|7.17
|0.21
|15.50
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|40.83
|756.59
|3.72
|5.89
|0.40
|-12.64
|-33.49
|52.21
|0.91
|12.42
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|113.33
|752.37
|2.45
|7.93
|1.03
|-4.31
|-39.03
|8.96
|0.73
|10.95
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|515.05
|725.79
|7.21
|10.73
|0.79
|9.29
|8.58
|14.21
|0.82
|9.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|44.97
|506.42
|46.66
|52.43
|1.57
|29.53
|95.62
|7.39
|2.29
|6.36
|Mawana Sugars
|115.00
|449.84
|7.06
|14.39
|0.80
|1.97
|43.50
|12.13
|0.86
|6.90
|DCM Shriram Industries
|42.77
|372.07
|11.28
|17.06
|0.58
|-1.14
|15.28
|6.10
|0.41
|7.98
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|30.14
|341.74
|2.42
|4.41
|0.28
|-3.50
|-34.94
|30.70
|0.74
|11.95
|SBEC Sugar
|62.50
|297.84
|11.14
|-7.30
|1.63
|-5.91
|28.84
|15.97
|1.78
|NM
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|320.00
|275.15
|8.45
|6.37
|0.00
|-1.59
|NM
|5.56
|0.48
|3.75
|KM Sugar Mills
|28.00
|257.60
|13.63
|20.55
|0.64
|4.59
|32.03
|4.82
|0.66
|4.45
|Kothari Sugars & Chemicals
|26.43
|219.07
|1.64
|9.11
|0.74
|-5.50
|79.22
|33.16
|1.57
|3.52
|Sakthi Sugars
|17.28
|205.37
|-68.54
|-10.18
|2.21
|-14.17
|NM
|7.30
|0.79
|NM
|Rana Sugars
|12.51
|192.11
|0.39
|0.45
|0.54
|2.32
|NM
|8.07
|0.04
|63.74
|Indian Sucrose
|75.22
|130.71
|10.65
|24.54
|0.66
|4.18
|17.11
|4.20
|0.45
|2.37
The largest company, by revenues, in the Sugar sector is Shree Renuka Sugars. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 9,168.90 cr.
Shree Renuka Sugars has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,716.73 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Shree Renuka Sugars’s share price declined 23.43%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Shree Renuka Sugars here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all sugar stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you discover companies benefiting from both sweetener demand and clean energy initiatives.
Sugar companies like Dhampur Sugar Mills, Balrampur Chini Mills, Triveni Engineering & Industries, and others rely on sugarcane availability, a key cash crop in India.
The government’s ethanol blending targets create a new revenue stream from molasses.
Companies also generate revenue from power cogeneration and distilleries.
The sugar sector is partially regulated, with Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) ensuring cane procurement. Even the selling price of sugar, for instance, is partially regulated.
The government sets MSPs for cane, export quotas, and ethanol purchase prices.
Sugar production peaks during cane harvesting months (Oct–Apr), impacting earnings seasonally.
Mixing ethanol with petrol to reduce import dependence and pollution. Sugar mills supply this ethanol from cane by-products.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver
|3.33
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.76
|SBI Comma Fund
|3.14
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|15.53
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|2.72
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|16.29
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|2.09
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|14.35