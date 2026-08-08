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Best Sugar Stocks

Track sugar-producing companies involved in manufacturing sugar, ethanol, and power from by-products.

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  • Sugar
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Balrampur Chini Mills		635.0013,428.169.1411.120.7710.3610.0235.483.2416.98
Triveni Engineering & Industries		231.005,090.398.0312.300.643.85-10.2118.111.5216.62
Shree Renuka Sugars		22.164,716.730.00-16.87-2.670.54NMNMNM83.07
Bannari Amman Sugars		3,472.004,353.787.738.780.00-8.791.0429.432.2819.59
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		17.534,190.8415.252.094.27-4.881.4133.101.1019.01
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		400.803,244.057.309.580.553.62-1.811,370.731.008.95
MVK Agro Food Product		242.101,222.7010.3510.160.6750.80131.178.290.9038.96
Avadh Sugar & Energy		598.001,197.105.0910.481.25-1.26-16.0018.151.0610.35
Dhampur Sugar Mills		149.00974.285.439.160.73-7.17-25.5113.860.819.05
Uttam Sugar Mills		252.45962.8011.4417.700.82NMNM9.601.107.00
Zuari Industries		257.50766.872.982.980.723.04-27.397.170.2115.50
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		40.83756.593.725.890.40-12.64-33.4952.210.9112.42
Dhampur Bio Organics		113.33752.372.457.931.03-4.31-39.038.960.7310.95
Magadh Sugar & Energy		515.05725.797.2110.730.799.298.5814.210.829.05
Ugar Sugar Works		44.97506.4246.6652.431.5729.5395.627.392.296.36
Mawana Sugars		115.00449.847.0614.390.801.9743.5012.130.866.90
DCM Shriram Industries		42.77372.0711.2817.060.58-1.1415.286.100.417.98
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		30.14341.742.424.410.28-3.50-34.9430.700.7411.95
SBEC Sugar		62.50297.8411.14-7.301.63-5.9128.8415.971.78NM
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		320.00275.158.456.370.00-1.59NM5.560.483.75
KM Sugar Mills		28.00257.6013.6320.550.644.5932.034.820.664.45
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals		26.43219.071.649.110.74-5.5079.2233.161.573.52
Sakthi Sugars		17.28205.37-68.54-10.182.21-14.17NM7.300.79NM
Rana Sugars		12.51192.110.390.450.542.32NM8.070.0463.74
Indian Sucrose		75.22130.7110.6524.540.664.1817.114.200.452.37
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Sugar sector is Shree Renuka Sugars. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 9,168.90 cr.

Shree Renuka Sugars has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,716.73 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Shree Renuka Sugars’s share price declined 23.43%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Shree Renuka Sugars here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all sugar stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you discover companies benefiting from both sweetener demand and clean energy initiatives.

Core Agri-Based Product

Sugar companies like Dhampur Sugar Mills, Balrampur Chini Mills, Triveni Engineering & Industries, and others rely on sugarcane availability, a key cash crop in India.

Ethanol Blending is a Growth Driver

The government’s ethanol blending targets create a new revenue stream from molasses.

Seasonal but Diversified

Companies also generate revenue from power cogeneration and distilleries.

Price Control and MSP Support

The sugar sector is partially regulated, with Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) ensuring cane procurement. Even the selling price of sugar, for instance, is partially regulated.

FAQs on Best Sugar Stocks

What is ethanol blending?

The government sets MSPs for cane, export quotas, and ethanol purchase prices.

How does seasonality affect the sugar sector?

Sugar production peaks during cane harvesting months (Oct–Apr), impacting earnings seasonally.

What is the role of the government in sugar pricing?

Mixing ethanol with petrol to reduce import dependence and pollution. Sugar mills supply this ethanol from cane by-products.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Sugar Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver3.33Balrampur Chini Mills8.76
SBI Comma Fund3.14Balrampur Chini Mills15.53
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund2.72Balrampur Chini Mills16.29
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund2.09Balrampur Chini Mills14.35

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