Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.27
|0.52
|2.39
|-8.08
|55.79
|145.87
|241.80
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15422TN1996PLC037200 and registration number is 037200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹342.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is 8.0 and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹398.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹581.00 and 52-week low of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹238.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.