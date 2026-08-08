Here's the live share price of Ponni Sugars (Erode) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|1.94
|0.63
|20.75
|13.01
|-7.97
|3.97
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|13.27
|21.43
|40.22
|16.47
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-48.55
|-42.56
|-39.3
|-31.43
|-8.59
|5.7
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-1.95
|-19.71
|-12.55
|-22.22
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.5
|-1.95
|-5.02
|-3.56
|-7.73
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|1.51
|-11.42
|2.28
|-22.95
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.2
|12.92
|4.16
|32.06
|13.8
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.5
|18.15
|17.95
|72.78
|37
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|5.82
|-1.59
|23.65
|9.96
|-19.2
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|8.96
|0.38
|13.82
|4.36
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-0.87
|-5.99
|-5.56
|-15.68
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-4.36
|-13.13
|13.13
|1.21
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|2.56
|-3.71
|14.36
|41.8
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|3.89
|0.51
|15.19
|-1.96
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|12.34
|3.86
|19.92
|10.55
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.55
|1.77
|42.73
|30.82
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|2.44
|-8.04
|5.95
|-74.56
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|37.94
|11.71
|33.24
|-4.2
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-13.53
|109.8
|100.96
|64.47
|21.32
|16.96
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|5.34
|-6.67
|17.5
|-1.79
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ponni Sugars (Erode) has gained 13.01% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (16.47%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-31.43%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-22.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Ponni Sugars (Erode) has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|309.89
|319.32
|10
|314
|317.51
|20
|318.08
|317.34
|50
|316.18
|314.4
|100
|302.89
|306.56
|200
|289.46
|303.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ponni Sugars (Erode) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 9.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Ponni Sugars (Erode) - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Ponni Sugars (Erode) - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Ponni Sugars (Erode) - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 24.07.2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Ponni Sugars (Erode) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Ponni Sugars (Erode) - Intimation To Holder Of Physical Securities For Updation Of KYC Details
Source: Dion Global
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15422TN1996PLC037200 and registration number is 037200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ponni Sugars (Erode) is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹275.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ponni Sugars (Erode) are ₹324.40 and ₹320.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ponni Sugars (Erode) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹253.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ponni Sugars (Erode) has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, 1.86% over 3 months, 15.07% over 1 year, -7.97% across 3 years, and 3.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) are 5.56 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global