Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹398.80 Closed
0.361.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹397.10₹404.95
₹398.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹238.55₹581.00
₹398.80
Open Price
₹400.30
Prev. Close
₹397.35
Volume
46,368

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1403.63
  • R2408.22
  • R3411.48
  • Pivot
    400.37
  • S1395.78
  • S2392.52
  • S3387.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5247.45400.96
  • 10249.34400.1
  • 20247.25398.65
  • 50251.26397.76
  • 100247.64400.77
  • 200252.17388.04

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.270.522.39-8.0855.79145.87241.80
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. Share Holdings

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15422TN1996PLC037200 and registration number is 037200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Gopala Ratnam
    Chairman
  • Mr. N Ramanathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun G Bijur
    Director
  • Mr. Bimal Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. V Sridar
    Director
  • Dr. Nanditha Krishna
    Director
  • Mr. K Bharathan
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Verghese Chunkath
    Director
  • Mr. Bharti Chhotubhai Pithawalla
    Director
  • Mr. P Manoharan
    Director

FAQs on Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.?

The market cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹342.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is 8.0 and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹398.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹581.00 and 52-week low of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹238.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

