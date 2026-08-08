What is the share price of Ponni Sugars (Erode)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹320.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ponni Sugars (Erode)? The Ponni Sugars (Erode) is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode)? The market cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹275.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ponni Sugars (Erode)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ponni Sugars (Erode) are ₹324.40 and ₹320.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ponni Sugars (Erode)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ponni Sugars (Erode) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹253.50 as on .

How has the Ponni Sugars (Erode) performed historically in terms of returns? The Ponni Sugars (Erode) has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, 1.86% over 3 months, 15.07% over 1 year, -7.97% across 3 years, and 3.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) are 5.56 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global