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Ponni Sugars (Erode) Share Price

NSE
BSE

PONNI SUGARS (ERODE)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Ponni Sugars (Erode) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹320.00 Closed
-0.40₹ -1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ponni Sugars (Erode) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹320.00₹324.40
₹320.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹253.50₹358.00
₹320.00
Open Price
₹322.00
Prev. Close
₹321.30
Volume
1,039

Source: Dion Global

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.731.940.6320.7513.01-7.973.97
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2613.2721.4340.2216.4716.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-48.55-42.56-39.3-31.43-8.595.7
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-1.95-19.71-12.55-22.22-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.5-1.95-5.02-3.56-7.738.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.531.51-11.422.28-22.952.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.212.924.1632.0613.83.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.518.1517.9572.78371.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.295.82-1.5923.659.96-19.2-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.388.960.3813.824.36-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-0.87-5.99-5.56-15.6817.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-4.36-13.1313.131.21-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.822.56-3.7114.3641.8-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.033.890.5115.19-1.962.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4112.343.8619.9210.55-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.551.7742.7330.823.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.192.44-8.045.95-74.56-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4637.9411.7133.24-4.2-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-13.53109.8100.9664.4721.3216.96
KM Sugar Mills		1.085.34-6.6717.5-1.79-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ponni Sugars (Erode) has gained 13.01% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (16.47%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-31.43%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-22.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Ponni Sugars (Erode) has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5309.89319.32
10314317.51
20318.08317.34
50316.18314.4
100302.89306.56
200289.46303.04

Source: Dion Global

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ponni Sugars (Erode) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 9.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ponni Sugars (Erode) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTPonni Sugars (Erode) - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTPonni Sugars (Erode) - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTPonni Sugars (Erode) - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 24.07.2026
Jul 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTPonni Sugars (Erode) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTPonni Sugars (Erode) - Intimation To Holder Of Physical Securities For Updation Of KYC Details

Source: Dion Global

About Ponni Sugars (Erode)

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15422TN1996PLC037200 and registration number is 037200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Gopala Ratnam
    Chairman
  • Mr. N Ramanathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chellamani Naresh
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Verghese Chunkath
    Director
  • Mr. Bharti Chhotubhai Pithawalla
    Director
  • Mr. P Manoharan
    Director
  • Mr. Arun G Bijur
    Director
  • Dr. Lakshmi Nadkarni
    Director

FAQs on Ponni Sugars (Erode) Share Price

What is the share price of Ponni Sugars (Erode)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ponni Sugars (Erode)?

The Ponni Sugars (Erode) is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode)?

The market cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹275.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ponni Sugars (Erode)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ponni Sugars (Erode) are ₹324.40 and ₹320.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ponni Sugars (Erode)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ponni Sugars (Erode) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Ponni Sugars (Erode) is ₹253.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ponni Sugars (Erode) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ponni Sugars (Erode) has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, 1.86% over 3 months, 15.07% over 1 year, -7.97% across 3 years, and 3.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) are 5.56 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ponni Sugars (Erode) News

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