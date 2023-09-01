What is the Market Cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.? The market cap of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹342.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is 8.0 and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is 0.76 as on .

What is the share price of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd. is ₹398.80 as on .