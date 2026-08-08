What is the share price of Oswal Overseas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Overseas is ₹119.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Oswal Overseas? The Oswal Overseas is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Overseas? The market cap of Oswal Overseas is ₹154.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Overseas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Overseas are ₹119.75 and ₹119.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Overseas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Overseas is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Oswal Overseas is ₹31.49 as on .

How has the Oswal Overseas performed historically in terms of returns? The Oswal Overseas has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -1.96% over 3 months, 265.65% over 1 year, 199.67% across 3 years, and 102.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Overseas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Overseas are -16.88 and -16.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global