Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.95
|4.95
|10.15
|15.58
|39.06
|51.36
|3.22
|2.15
|12.44
|4.65
|-1.09
|358.42
|296.96
|0.22
|-3.20
|-2.00
|-6.62
|-11.71
|62.23
|120.68
|3.52
|-2.60
|1.61
|9.60
|10.96
|155.90
|420.87
|3.01
|5.76
|14.78
|15.62
|32.73
|329.31
|729.78
|-0.99
|-3.57
|-2.99
|-2.13
|-1.82
|106.95
|82.79
|6.62
|54.62
|69.78
|91.39
|149.11
|319.90
|265.50
|3.07
|-0.63
|5.24
|18.26
|7.01
|186.72
|507.77
|0.80
|-5.93
|2.34
|19.72
|10.72
|72.49
|192.67
|0.95
|-1.28
|1.55
|8.71
|-9.40
|190.81
|379.52
|4.87
|4.42
|45.48
|57.58
|37.72
|329.63
|332.84
|0.56
|-19.44
|-5.38
|17.34
|89.33
|634.77
|722.61
|16.58
|81.04
|141.11
|185.55
|223.04
|1,250.91
|1,160.04
|12.33
|3.37
|87.01
|105.60
|45.31
|310.00
|278.69
|10.02
|-0.92
|20.06
|34.35
|8.71
|195.56
|225.92
|7.55
|-2.24
|6.31
|13.43
|-2.24
|-2.24
|-2.24
|0.78
|42.67
|76.62
|60.89
|242.28
|703.52
|703.52
|9.09
|11.92
|44.73
|67.30
|76.10
|328.90
|818.06
|-0.17
|-6.54
|2.28
|24.36
|-18.86
|170.62
|14.78
|6.24
|12.73
|15.63
|26.36
|6.67
|295.83
|685.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oswal Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC018268 and registration number is 018268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is ₹5.75 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is -2.67 and PB ratio of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is 0.33 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Overseas Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is ₹4.45 and 52-week low of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on Jul 21, 2023.