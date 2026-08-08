Here's the live share price of Oswal Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oswal Overseas
|0
|-1.96
|-1.96
|-9.38
|265.65
|199.67
|102.69
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oswal Overseas has gained 265.65% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Overseas has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.67
|121.81
|10
|124.36
|124.27
|20
|130.6
|125.79
|50
|117.02
|113.47
|100
|80.82
|88.47
|200
|45.87
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oswal Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Oswal Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Oswal Overseas - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Oswal Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Oswal Overseas - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
|May 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Oswal Overseas - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI LODR, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Oswal Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC018268 and registration number is 018268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Overseas is ₹119.75 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Oswal Overseas is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oswal Overseas is ₹154.74 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Overseas are ₹119.75 and ₹119.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Overseas is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Oswal Overseas is ₹31.49 as on Jul 06, 2026.
The Oswal Overseas has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -1.96% over 3 months, 265.65% over 1 year, 199.67% across 3 years, and 102.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Overseas are -16.88 and -16.19 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global