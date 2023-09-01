Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Oswal Overseas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OSWAL OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.45 Closed
00
As on Jul 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oswal Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.45₹4.45
₹4.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.85₹4.45
₹4.45
Open Price
₹4.45
Prev. Close
₹4.45
Volume
0

Oswal Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.45
  • R24.45
  • R34.45
  • Pivot
    4.45
  • S14.45
  • S24.45
  • S34.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.514.08
  • 103.263.73
  • 205.040
  • 506.520
  • 1003.260
  • 2001.630

Oswal Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.954.9510.1515.5839.0651.36
3.222.1512.444.65-1.09358.42296.96
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.015.7614.7815.6232.73329.31729.78
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.6254.6269.7891.39149.11319.90265.50
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
16.5881.04141.11185.55223.041,250.911,160.04
12.333.3787.01105.6045.31310.00278.69
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
9.0911.9244.7367.3076.10328.90818.06
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Oswal Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Oswal Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oswal Overseas Ltd.

Oswal Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC018268 and registration number is 018268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Paramjeet Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Pal
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Srivastava
    Director

FAQs on Oswal Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is ₹5.75 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oswal Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is -2.67 and PB ratio of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is 0.33 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Oswal Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Overseas Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is ₹4.45 and 52-week low of Oswal Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on Jul 21, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data