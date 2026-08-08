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Oswal Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

OSWAL OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Oswal Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.75 Closed
-0.99₹ -1.20
As on Jul 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oswal Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.75₹119.75
₹119.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.49₹143.00
₹119.75
Open Price
₹119.75
Prev. Close
₹120.95
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oswal Overseas		0-1.96-1.96-9.38265.65199.67102.69
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oswal Overseas has gained 265.65% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Overseas has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Oswal Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.67121.81
10124.36124.27
20130.6125.79
50117.02113.47
10080.8288.47
20045.870

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oswal Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oswal Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTOswal Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 17, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTOswal Overseas - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Jul 16, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTOswal Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTOswal Overseas - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
May 30, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTOswal Overseas - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI LODR, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Oswal Overseas

Oswal Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1984PLC018268 and registration number is 018268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paramjeet Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Oswal Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Oswal Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Overseas is ₹119.75 as on Jul 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oswal Overseas?

The Oswal Overseas is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Overseas?

The market cap of Oswal Overseas is ₹154.74 Cr as on Jul 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Overseas are ₹119.75 and ₹119.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Overseas is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Oswal Overseas is ₹31.49 as on Jul 06, 2026.

How has the Oswal Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oswal Overseas has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -1.96% over 3 months, 265.65% over 1 year, 199.67% across 3 years, and 102.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Overseas are -16.88 and -16.19 on Jul 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Oswal Overseas News

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