Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rana Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

RANA SUGARS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Rana Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.51 Closed
-3.10₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rana Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.41₹12.88
₹12.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.05₹16.02
₹12.51
Open Price
₹12.41
Prev. Close
₹12.91
Volume
23,794

Source: Dion Global

Rana Sugars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rana Sugars		6.113.05-9.7410.81-11.09-19.54-13.54
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rana Sugars has declined 11.09% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Rana Sugars has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Rana Sugars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rana Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.9812.56
1011.8912.3
2011.9312.2
5012.3612.33
10012.5612.46
20012.5912.93

Source: Dion Global

Rana Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rana Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rana Sugars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTRana Sugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 08, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTRana Sugars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 04:06 AM IST ISTRana Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 23, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTRana Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 17, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTRana Sugars - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 20

Source: Dion Global

About Rana Sugars

Rana Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15322CH1991PLC011537 and registration number is 011537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1743.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1535.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rana Ranjit Singh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rana Veer Pratap Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Surjeet Kaushal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Navpreet Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harneet Singh Oberoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Singh Negi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rana Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Rana Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rana Sugars is ₹12.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rana Sugars?

The Rana Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rana Sugars?

The market cap of Rana Sugars is ₹192.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rana Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rana Sugars are ₹12.88 and ₹12.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rana Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rana Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rana Sugars is ₹16.02 and 52-week low of Rana Sugars is ₹10.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rana Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rana Sugars has shown returns of -3.1% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, -9.74% over 3 months, -11.09% over 1 year, -19.54% across 3 years, and -13.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rana Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rana Sugars are 8.07 and 0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rana Sugars News

More Rana Sugars News
Market Pulse