Rana Sugars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RANA SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.75 Closed
3.680.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rana Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.75₹27.10
₹26.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.50₹32.10
₹26.75
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹25.80
Volume
48,26,668

Rana Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.38
  • R227.92
  • R328.73
  • Pivot
    26.57
  • S126.03
  • S225.22
  • S324.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.5425.29
  • 1023.9925.05
  • 2024.0524.69
  • 5024.8424.18
  • 10025.9223.87
  • 20028.5923.99

Rana Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Rana Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

Rana Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rana Sugars Ltd.

Rana Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15322CH1991PLC011537 and registration number is 011537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1400.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rana Ranjit Singh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rana Inder Pratap Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rana Veer Pratap Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Navreet Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tara Chand Meenia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rana Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rana Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of Rana Sugars Ltd. is ₹410.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rana Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rana Sugars Ltd. is 6.51 and PB ratio of Rana Sugars Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rana Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rana Sugars Ltd. is ₹26.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rana Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rana Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rana Sugars Ltd. is ₹32.10 and 52-week low of Rana Sugars Ltd. is ₹19.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

