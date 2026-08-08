What is the share price of Rana Sugars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rana Sugars is ₹12.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Rana Sugars? The Rana Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rana Sugars? The market cap of Rana Sugars is ₹192.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rana Sugars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rana Sugars are ₹12.88 and ₹12.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rana Sugars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rana Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rana Sugars is ₹16.02 and 52-week low of Rana Sugars is ₹10.05 as on .

How has the Rana Sugars performed historically in terms of returns? The Rana Sugars has shown returns of -3.1% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, -9.74% over 3 months, -11.09% over 1 year, -19.54% across 3 years, and -13.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rana Sugars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rana Sugars are 8.07 and 0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global