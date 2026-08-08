Here's the live share price of Rana Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rana Sugars
|6.11
|3.05
|-9.74
|10.81
|-11.09
|-19.54
|-13.54
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rana Sugars has declined 11.09% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Rana Sugars has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.98
|12.56
|10
|11.89
|12.3
|20
|11.93
|12.2
|50
|12.36
|12.33
|100
|12.56
|12.46
|200
|12.59
|12.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rana Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Rana Sugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Rana Sugars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 04:06 AM IST IST
|Rana Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Rana Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Rana Sugars - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 20
Source: Dion Global
Rana Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15322CH1991PLC011537 and registration number is 011537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1743.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1535.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rana Sugars is ₹12.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rana Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rana Sugars is ₹192.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rana Sugars are ₹12.88 and ₹12.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rana Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rana Sugars is ₹16.02 and 52-week low of Rana Sugars is ₹10.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rana Sugars has shown returns of -3.1% over the past day, 3.05% for the past month, -9.74% over 3 months, -11.09% over 1 year, -19.54% across 3 years, and -13.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rana Sugars are 8.07 and 0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global