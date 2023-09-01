Follow Us

SBEC Sugar Ltd. Share Price

SBEC SUGAR LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.60 Closed
-3.14-1.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
SBEC Sugar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.36₹35.72
₹34.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.85₹94.55
₹34.60
Open Price
₹35.72
Prev. Close
₹35.72
Volume
4,005

SBEC Sugar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.43
  • R236.25
  • R336.79
  • Pivot
    34.89
  • S134.07
  • S233.53
  • S332.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.3935.25
  • 1026.0435.16
  • 2025.8735.11
  • 5026.6935.1
  • 10025.8635.73
  • 20027.735.91

SBEC Sugar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.14-0.031.534.2831.31351.70333.04
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

SBEC Sugar Ltd. Share Holdings

SBEC Sugar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SBEC Sugar Ltd.

SBEC Sugar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1991PLC019160 and registration number is 019160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 602.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh K Modi
    Chairman & President
  • Mr. Abhishek Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kum Kum Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Narayan Prakash Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Chawla
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Goil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mohi Kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SBEC Sugar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SBEC Sugar Ltd.?

The market cap of SBEC Sugar Ltd. is ₹164.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SBEC Sugar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SBEC Sugar Ltd. is -5.9 and PB ratio of SBEC Sugar Ltd. is -3.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SBEC Sugar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Sugar Ltd. is ₹34.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBEC Sugar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Sugar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Sugar Ltd. is ₹94.55 and 52-week low of SBEC Sugar Ltd. is ₹21.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

