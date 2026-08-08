Here's the live share price of SBEC Sugar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SBEC Sugar has gained 56.25% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, SBEC Sugar has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.48
|64.28
|10
|62.69
|63.85
|20
|64.93
|64.02
|50
|61.23
|59.67
|100
|45.69
|51.7
|200
|38.76
|45.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SBEC Sugar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|SBEC Sugar - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results O
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|SBEC Sugar - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|SBEC Sugar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|SBEC Sugar - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Availing Unsecured Loan
|Jun 19, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|SBEC Sugar - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Entering Into Agreement For Inter Corporat
Source: Dion Global
SBEC Sugar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1991PLC019160 and registration number is 019160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Sugar is ₹62.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBEC Sugar is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SBEC Sugar is ₹297.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SBEC Sugar are ₹66.00 and ₹62.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Sugar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Sugar is ₹88.84 and 52-week low of SBEC Sugar is ₹26.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBEC Sugar has shown returns of -3.71% over the past day, -17.26% for the past month, 101.61% over 3 months, 56.25% over 1 year, 21.32% across 3 years, and 16.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBEC Sugar are 15.97 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global