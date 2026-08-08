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SBEC Sugar Share Price

NSE
BSE

SBEC SUGAR

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of SBEC Sugar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.50 Closed
-3.71₹ -2.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SBEC Sugar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.50₹66.00
₹62.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.85₹88.84
₹62.50
Open Price
₹65.99
Prev. Close
₹64.91
Volume
9,164

Source: Dion Global

SBEC Sugar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SBEC Sugar has gained 56.25% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, SBEC Sugar has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

SBEC Sugar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SBEC Sugar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.4864.28
1062.6963.85
2064.9364.02
5061.2359.67
10045.6951.7
20038.7645.46

Source: Dion Global

SBEC Sugar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SBEC Sugar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SBEC Sugar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTSBEC Sugar - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results O
Jul 11, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTSBEC Sugar - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 07, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTSBEC Sugar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTSBEC Sugar - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Availing Unsecured Loan
Jun 19, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTSBEC Sugar - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Entering Into Agreement For Inter Corporat

Source: Dion Global

About SBEC Sugar

SBEC Sugar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1991PLC019160 and registration number is 019160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 535.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh K Modi
    Chairman & President
  • Mr. Abhishek Modi
    Director
  • Mrs. Mohi Kumari
    Director
  • Mrs. Kum Kum Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Vipin Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Adhish Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Chawdhary
    Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Aggarwal
    Director

FAQs on SBEC Sugar Share Price

What is the share price of SBEC Sugar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Sugar is ₹62.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SBEC Sugar?

The SBEC Sugar is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBEC Sugar?

The market cap of SBEC Sugar is ₹297.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SBEC Sugar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SBEC Sugar are ₹66.00 and ₹62.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBEC Sugar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Sugar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Sugar is ₹88.84 and 52-week low of SBEC Sugar is ₹26.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SBEC Sugar performed historically in terms of returns?

The SBEC Sugar has shown returns of -3.71% over the past day, -17.26% for the past month, 101.61% over 3 months, 56.25% over 1 year, 21.32% across 3 years, and 16.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBEC Sugar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBEC Sugar are 15.97 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SBEC Sugar News

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