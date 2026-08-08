What is the share price of SBEC Sugar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBEC Sugar is ₹62.50 as on .

What kind of stock is SBEC Sugar? The SBEC Sugar is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBEC Sugar? The market cap of SBEC Sugar is ₹297.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SBEC Sugar? Today’s highest and lowest price of SBEC Sugar are ₹66.00 and ₹62.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBEC Sugar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBEC Sugar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBEC Sugar is ₹88.84 and 52-week low of SBEC Sugar is ₹26.85 as on .

How has the SBEC Sugar performed historically in terms of returns? The SBEC Sugar has shown returns of -3.71% over the past day, -17.26% for the past month, 101.61% over 3 months, 56.25% over 1 year, 21.32% across 3 years, and 16.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBEC Sugar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBEC Sugar are 15.97 and 1.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global