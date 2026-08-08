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List of Sugar Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of sugar companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on sugar stocks here.

Sugar Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
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  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Balrampur Chini Mills		635.006.901.1030.79
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		40.830.441.0935.11
DCM Shriram Industries		42.770.170.405.42
Shree Renuka Sugars		22.160.040.18186.16
Dhampur Sugar Mills		149.000.200.1313.91
Triveni Engineering & Industries		231.000.200.0921.38
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		17.53-0.01-0.06318.60
Uttam Sugar Mills		252.45-0.30-0.125.43
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Avadh Sugar & Energy		598.00-6.00-0.993.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		3472.00-53.00-1.500.03
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Sugar sector stocks today are Balrampur Chini Mills (up 1.10%) and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries (up 1.09%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bannari Amman Sugars (down 1.50%) and Avadh Sugar & Energy (down 0.99%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Sugar sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Sugar Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver3.33Balrampur Chini Mills8.76
SBI Comma Fund3.14Balrampur Chini Mills15.53
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund2.72Balrampur Chini Mills16.29
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund2.09Balrampur Chini Mills14.35

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