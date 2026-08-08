Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of sugar companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on sugar stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|635.00
|6.90
|1.10
|30.79
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|40.83
|0.44
|1.09
|35.11
|DCM Shriram Industries
|42.77
|0.17
|0.40
|5.42
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.16
|0.04
|0.18
|186.16
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|149.00
|0.20
|0.13
|13.91
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|231.00
|0.20
|0.09
|21.38
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|17.53
|-0.01
|-0.06
|318.60
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|252.45
|-0.30
|-0.12
|5.43
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|598.00
|-6.00
|-0.99
|3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|3472.00
|-53.00
|-1.50
|0.03
The top gainers among the Sugar sector stocks today are Balrampur Chini Mills (up 1.10%) and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries (up 1.09%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bannari Amman Sugars (down 1.50%) and Avadh Sugar & Energy (down 0.99%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Sugar sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver
|3.33
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.76
|SBI Comma Fund
|3.14
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|15.53
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|2.72
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|16.29
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|2.09
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|14.35