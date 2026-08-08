Here's the live share price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kothari Sugars & Chemicals
|4.55
|1.46
|-6.08
|-0.97
|-13.63
|-16.65
|-6.07
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.06
|10.81
|20.54
|39.70
|15.14
|16.24
|12.28
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|5.29
|-49.20
|-42.19
|-38.86
|-29.46
|-8.31
|5.91
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.37
|-4.89
|-22.35
|-12.41
|-23.45
|-22.38
|-3.83
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|0.45
|0.44
|-5.28
|-3.16
|-6.98
|8.24
|12.93
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.90
|0.51
|-13.15
|2.51
|-22.67
|2.22
|1.83
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|15.25
|11.71
|4.12
|33.11
|15.56
|3.35
|-0.97
|MVK Agro Food Product
|-26.67
|-38.03
|-52.89
|-60.38
|-6.94
|42.91
|23.89
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|19.26
|15.58
|14.86
|73.64
|38.46
|1.66
|6.00
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|11.37
|5.44
|-1.82
|25.22
|10.03
|-18.86
|-12.75
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.69
|5.45
|-0.29
|13.80
|5.41
|-11.74
|4.87
|Zuari Industries
|0.21
|-2.13
|-7.54
|-4.95
|-18.49
|17.29
|12.25
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|10.34
|-6.88
|-15.89
|13.09
|-0.51
|-23.40
|-9.96
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|16.16
|0.36
|-5.35
|14.49
|48.34
|-11.78
|-7.52
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|2.49
|-0.92
|-3.36
|14.59
|0.52
|2.32
|13.90
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.59
|10.62
|0.02
|20.22
|6.89
|-29.90
|9.37
|Mawana Sugars
|10.70
|4.71
|1.21
|43.71
|33.38
|4.07
|5.85
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.70
|4.13
|-8.73
|6.85
|-74.87
|-31.64
|-13.59
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-6.23
|36.99
|10.72
|31.69
|-6.23
|-0.38
|4.89
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.98
|-0.30
|1.50
|20.90
|15.75
|-7.82
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has declined 13.63% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.14%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-29.46%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.28%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.42
|25.83
|10
|25.07
|25.58
|20
|25.33
|25.44
|50
|25.34
|25.47
|100
|25.46
|25.77
|200
|26.57
|27.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.50%, FII holding fell to 0.15%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kothari Sugars & Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1960PLC004310 and registration number is 004310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹26.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹219.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals are ₹26.88 and ₹25.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Sugars & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹37.68 and 52-week low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -13.63% over 1 year, -16.65% across 3 years, and -6.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals are 0.00 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.78 per annum.
Source: Dion Global