What is the share price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹26.43 as on .

What kind of stock is Kothari Sugars & Chemicals? The Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals? The market cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹219.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals are ₹26.88 and ₹25.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Sugars & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹37.68 and 52-week low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹22.50 as on .

How has the Kothari Sugars & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -13.63% over 1 year, -16.65% across 3 years, and -6.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals are 0.00 and 1.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global