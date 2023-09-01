What is the Market Cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹456.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 12.36 and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.77 as on .

What is the share price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹55.10 as on .