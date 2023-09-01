Follow Us

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

KOTHARI SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹55.10 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹55.90
₹55.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.40₹63.80
₹55.10
Open Price
₹55.85
Prev. Close
₹55.10
Volume
2,06,480

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.23
  • R257.02
  • R358.13
  • Pivot
    55.12
  • S154.33
  • S253.22
  • S352.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.0854.91
  • 1046.0254.34
  • 2044.8852.29
  • 5042.9847.75
  • 10038.8744.5
  • 20038.742.26

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1960PLC004310 and registration number is 004310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nina B Kothari
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Arjun B Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P S Gopalakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V R Deenadayalu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Balasubramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C V Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Silvester Goldwin
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹456.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 12.36 and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹55.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

