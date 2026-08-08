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Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOTHARI SUGARS & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.43 Closed
1.38₹ 0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.36₹26.88
₹26.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.50₹37.68
₹26.43
Open Price
₹25.36
Prev. Close
₹26.07
Volume
48,769

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals		4.551.46-6.08-0.97-13.63-16.65-6.07
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.0610.8120.5439.7015.1416.2412.28
Triveni Engineering & Industries		5.29-49.20-42.19-38.86-29.46-8.315.91
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.37-4.89-22.35-12.41-23.45-22.38-3.83
Bannari Amman Sugars		0.450.44-5.28-3.16-6.988.2412.93
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.900.51-13.152.51-22.672.221.83
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		15.2511.714.1233.1115.563.35-0.97
MVK Agro Food Product		-26.67-38.03-52.89-60.38-6.9442.9123.89
Avadh Sugar & Energy		19.2615.5814.8673.6438.461.666.00
Dhampur Sugar Mills		11.375.44-1.8225.2210.03-18.86-12.75
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.695.45-0.2913.805.41-11.744.87
Zuari Industries		0.21-2.13-7.54-4.95-18.4917.2912.25
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		10.34-6.88-15.8913.09-0.51-23.40-9.96
Dhampur Bio Organics		16.160.36-5.3514.4948.34-11.78-7.52
Magadh Sugar & Energy		2.49-0.92-3.3614.590.522.3213.90
Ugar Sugar Works		10.5910.620.0220.226.89-29.909.37
Mawana Sugars		10.704.711.2143.7133.384.075.85
DCM Shriram Industries		9.704.13-8.736.85-74.87-31.64-13.59
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-6.2336.9910.7231.69-6.23-0.384.89
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.98-0.301.5020.9015.75-7.823.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has declined 13.63% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.14%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-29.46%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.28%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.91%).

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.4225.83
1025.0725.58
2025.3325.44
5025.3425.47
10025.4625.77
20026.5727.43

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.50%, FII holding fell to 0.15%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kothari Sugars & Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Kothari Sugars & Chemicals

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1960PLC004310 and registration number is 004310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nina B Kothari
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun B Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Silvester Goldwin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abdul Kareem Sait
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M R Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sundarraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹26.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kothari Sugars & Chemicals?

The Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals?

The market cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹219.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals are ₹26.88 and ₹25.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Sugars & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹37.68 and 52-week low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kothari Sugars & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -13.63% over 1 year, -16.65% across 3 years, and -6.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals are 0.00 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals News

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