Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
|4.47
|13.72
|36.46
|35.61
|54.12
|111.97
|62.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1960PLC004310 and registration number is 004310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹456.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 12.36 and PB ratio of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹55.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.