Here's the live share price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has gained 14.38% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|365.23
|389.36
|10
|364.57
|378.8
|20
|362.87
|368.92
|50
|347.03
|357.77
|100
|351.88
|349.58
|200
|329.43
|346.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.27%, FII holding fell to 0.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar - Un-Audited Financial Results, Prepared On Standalone And Consolidated Basis For The Quarter Ended June
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Li
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting.
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations.
Source: Dion Global
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TN1951PLC000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3618.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹400.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹3,244.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are ₹411.00 and ₹393.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹429.00 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹262.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, 10.87% for the past month, 3.03% over 3 months, 14.38% over 1 year, 3.07% across 3 years, and -1.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are 1,370.73 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global