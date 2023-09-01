Follow Us

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DALMIA BHARAT SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹376.40 Closed
0.863.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹372.05₹379.90
₹376.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.10₹440.90
₹376.40
Open Price
₹372.05
Prev. Close
₹373.20
Volume
1,29,706

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1380.15
  • R2383.95
  • R3388
  • Pivot
    376.1
  • S1372.3
  • S2368.25
  • S3364.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5325.77367.89
  • 10330.38364.67
  • 20328.13363.86
  • 50338.62365.43
  • 100341.92363.72
  • 200396.13362.04

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TN1951PLC000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3018.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Bakshi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gautam Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Bhushan Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Amita Misra
    Director
  • Mr. P Kannan
    Director
  • Mr. T Venkatesan
    Director

FAQs on Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is ₹3,46.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is 11.62 and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is ₹376.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is ₹440.90 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is ₹310.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

