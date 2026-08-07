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Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DALMIA BHARAT SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol

Here's the live share price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹400.80 Closed
1.22₹ 4.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹393.05₹411.00
₹400.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹262.75₹429.00
₹400.80
Open Price
₹393.05
Prev. Close
₹395.95
Volume
15,517

Source: Dion Global

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has gained 14.38% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5365.23389.36
10364.57378.8
20362.87368.92
50347.03357.77
100351.88349.58
200329.43346.58

Source: Dion Global

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.27%, FII holding fell to 0.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTDalmia Bharat Sugar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTDalmia Bharat Sugar - Un-Audited Financial Results, Prepared On Standalone And Consolidated Basis For The Quarter Ended June
Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTDalmia Bharat Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Li
Jul 27, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTDalmia Bharat Sugar - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting.
Jul 15, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTDalmia Bharat Sugar - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

Source: Dion Global

About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100TN1951PLC000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3618.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Bakshi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gautam Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Rastogi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Bharat Bhushan Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatesan Thyagarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Amita Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹400.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries?

The Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries?

The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹3,244.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are ₹411.00 and ₹393.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹429.00 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹262.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, 10.87% for the past month, 3.03% over 3 months, 14.38% over 1 year, 3.07% across 3 years, and -1.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are 1,370.73 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries News

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