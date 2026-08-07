What is the share price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹400.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries? The Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries? The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹3,244.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are ₹411.00 and ₹393.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹429.00 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is ₹262.75 as on .

How has the Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has shown returns of 1.22% over the past day, 10.87% for the past month, 3.03% over 3 months, 14.38% over 1 year, 3.07% across 3 years, and -1.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are 1,370.73 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global