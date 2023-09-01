Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mawana Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100DL1961PLC003413 and registration number is 003413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1478.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is ₹389.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is 28.37 and PB ratio of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mawana Sugars Ltd. is ₹99.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mawana Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is ₹114.25 and 52-week low of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is ₹73.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.