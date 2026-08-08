What is the share price of Mawana Sugars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mawana Sugars is ₹115.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mawana Sugars? The Mawana Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mawana Sugars? The market cap of Mawana Sugars is ₹449.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mawana Sugars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mawana Sugars are ₹117.50 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mawana Sugars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mawana Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mawana Sugars is ₹123.80 and 52-week low of Mawana Sugars is ₹75.00 as on .

How has the Mawana Sugars performed historically in terms of returns? The Mawana Sugars has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 5.5% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, 32.28% over 1 year, 3.83% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mawana Sugars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mawana Sugars are 12.13 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global