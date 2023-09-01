Follow Us

MAWANA SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹99.55 Closed
0.560.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mawana Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.00₹101.30
₹99.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.85₹114.25
₹99.55
Open Price
₹99.00
Prev. Close
₹99.00
Volume
2,24,293

Mawana Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1100.7
  • R2102.15
  • R3103
  • Pivot
    99.85
  • S198.4
  • S297.55
  • S396.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.4398.71
  • 1083.9399.04
  • 2081.5299.74
  • 5085.7199.53
  • 10093.4897.5
  • 200107.4795.46

Mawana Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Mawana Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

Mawana Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mawana Sugars Ltd.

Mawana Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100DL1961PLC003413 and registration number is 003413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1478.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Shriram
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Prof. Dharam Pal Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Chauhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manju Vira Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Kaul
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mawana Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mawana Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is ₹389.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mawana Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is 28.37 and PB ratio of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mawana Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mawana Sugars Ltd. is ₹99.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mawana Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mawana Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is ₹114.25 and 52-week low of Mawana Sugars Ltd. is ₹73.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

