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Mawana Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAWANA SUGARS

DCM Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Mawana Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.00 Closed
1.55₹ 1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mawana Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.00₹117.50
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.00₹123.80
₹115.00
Open Price
₹113.00
Prev. Close
₹113.25
Volume
1,429

Source: Dion Global

Mawana Sugars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mawana Sugars has gained 32.28% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Mawana Sugars has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Mawana Sugars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mawana Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5108.36114.14
10110.69112.53
20111.14111.35
50106.82108.26
100101.81103.3
20092.5898.25

Source: Dion Global

Mawana Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mawana Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mawana Sugars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTMawana Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 31, 2026, 03:50 PM IST ISTMawana Sugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended
Jul 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST ISTMawana Sugars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTMawana Sugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTMawana Sugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Mawana Sugars

Mawana Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100DL1961PLC003413 and registration number is 003413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1564.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Shriram
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gangwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Chauhan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Dutt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Kaul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mawana Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Mawana Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mawana Sugars is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mawana Sugars?

The Mawana Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mawana Sugars?

The market cap of Mawana Sugars is ₹449.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mawana Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mawana Sugars are ₹117.50 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mawana Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mawana Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mawana Sugars is ₹123.80 and 52-week low of Mawana Sugars is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mawana Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mawana Sugars has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 5.5% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, 32.28% over 1 year, 3.83% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mawana Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mawana Sugars are 12.13 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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