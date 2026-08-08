Here's the live share price of Mawana Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mawana Sugars has gained 32.28% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Mawana Sugars has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|108.36
|114.14
|10
|110.69
|112.53
|20
|111.14
|111.35
|50
|106.82
|108.26
|100
|101.81
|103.3
|200
|92.58
|98.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mawana Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Mawana Sugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:50 PM IST IST
|Mawana Sugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST IST
|Mawana Sugars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Mawana Sugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Mawana Sugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Mawana Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100DL1961PLC003413 and registration number is 003413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1564.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mawana Sugars is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mawana Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mawana Sugars is ₹449.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mawana Sugars are ₹117.50 and ₹109.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mawana Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mawana Sugars is ₹123.80 and 52-week low of Mawana Sugars is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mawana Sugars has shown returns of 1.55% over the past day, 5.5% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, 32.28% over 1 year, 3.83% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mawana Sugars are 12.13 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global