Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

MVK Agro Food Product Share Price

NSE
BSE

MVK AGRO FOOD PRODUCT

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of MVK Agro Food Product along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹553.15 Closed
-5.55₹ -32.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

MVK Agro Food Product Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹540.00₹570.00
₹553.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.10₹819.00
₹553.15
Open Price
₹545.00
Prev. Close
₹585.65
Volume
2,25,300

Over the last 5 years, the share price of MVK Agro Food Product has gained 46.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1262.44%.

MVK Agro Food Product’s current P/E of 50.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

MVK Agro Food Product Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MVK Agro Food Product		8.12-4.27-30.7052.341,291.5788.2246.15
Balrampur Chini Mills		0.284.753.16-18.102.927.8418.90
Triveni Engineering & Industries		4.055.0910.807.8710.0211.4833.19
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.08-6.04-12.06-27.82-12.75-19.4615.65
Bannari Amman Sugars		-0.20-0.420.03-2.0510.129.4014.33
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		7.587.881.96-21.681.62-1.7911.84
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		2.43-4.41-21.08-27.50-17.106.2914.88
Dhampur Sugar Mills		9.607.201.94-10.275.83-16.40-8.34
Avadh Sugar & Energy		19.4010.966.82-15.205.17-3.6013.18
Zuari Industries		1.50-6.13-17.18-19.709.3232.0923.70
Uttam Sugar Mills		0.62-10.96-16.73-27.719.81-5.8313.09
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		2.815.18-6.95-21.32-3.75-24.790.45
Dhampur Bio Organics		-1.260.6930.6113.0662.25-11.26-9.86
Magadh Sugar & Energy		4.540.58-5.80-22.07-3.2211.6930.11
Ugar Sugar Works		-0.62-4.79-14.01-24.89-25.56-27.4113.05
DCM Shriram Industries		1.20-10.22-78.95-77.67-77.15-18.74-16.90
Mawana Sugars		0.60-0.04-4.52-16.45-2.98-0.7313.23
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		1.30-1.66-16.94-34.85-30.88-2.515.58
KM Sugar Mills		2.743.21-7.02-15.17-8.66-0.7613.25
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		-0.53-2.58-7.50-13.14-7.37-15.0310.40

Over the last one year, MVK Agro Food Product has gained 1291.57% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (2.92%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (10.02%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-12.75%). From a 5 year perspective, MVK Agro Food Product has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (18.90%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (33.19%).

MVK Agro Food Product Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

MVK Agro Food Product Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5530.68559.77
10531.98552.89
20563.97567.56
50642.13607.15
100641.33585.06
200441.41476.64

MVK Agro Food Product Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MVK Agro Food Product remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.36%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

MVK Agro Food Product Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MVK Agro Food Product fact sheet for more information

About MVK Agro Food Product

MVK Agro Food Product Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15316MH2018PLC304795 and registration number is 304795. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Marotrao Vyankatrao Kawale
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sagarbai Marotrao Kawale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganeshrao Vyankatrao Kawale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishanrao Vyankatrao Kawale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Inayat Khan Azmat Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Jaynarayan Didvaniya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shubham Govindprasad Jakhotiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on MVK Agro Food Product Share Price

What is the share price of MVK Agro Food Product?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MVK Agro Food Product is ₹553.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is MVK Agro Food Product?

The MVK Agro Food Product is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of MVK Agro Food Product?

The market cap of MVK Agro Food Product is ₹856.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MVK Agro Food Product?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MVK Agro Food Product are ₹570.00 and ₹540.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MVK Agro Food Product?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MVK Agro Food Product stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MVK Agro Food Product is ₹819.00 and 52-week low of MVK Agro Food Product is ₹36.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the MVK Agro Food Product performed historically in terms of returns?

The MVK Agro Food Product has shown returns of -5.55% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -26.47% over 3 months, 1262.44% over 1 year, 88.22% across 3 years, and 46.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MVK Agro Food Product?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MVK Agro Food Product are 50.27 and 6.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

MVK Agro Food Product News

More MVK Agro Food Product News
icon
Market Pulse