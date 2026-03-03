Here's the live share price of MVK Agro Food Product along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of MVK Agro Food Product has gained 46.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1262.44%.
MVK Agro Food Product’s current P/E of 50.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MVK Agro Food Product
|8.12
|-4.27
|-30.70
|52.34
|1,291.57
|88.22
|46.15
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|0.28
|4.75
|3.16
|-18.10
|2.92
|7.84
|18.90
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|4.05
|5.09
|10.80
|7.87
|10.02
|11.48
|33.19
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.08
|-6.04
|-12.06
|-27.82
|-12.75
|-19.46
|15.65
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-0.20
|-0.42
|0.03
|-2.05
|10.12
|9.40
|14.33
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|7.58
|7.88
|1.96
|-21.68
|1.62
|-1.79
|11.84
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|2.43
|-4.41
|-21.08
|-27.50
|-17.10
|6.29
|14.88
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|9.60
|7.20
|1.94
|-10.27
|5.83
|-16.40
|-8.34
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|19.40
|10.96
|6.82
|-15.20
|5.17
|-3.60
|13.18
|Zuari Industries
|1.50
|-6.13
|-17.18
|-19.70
|9.32
|32.09
|23.70
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|0.62
|-10.96
|-16.73
|-27.71
|9.81
|-5.83
|13.09
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|2.81
|5.18
|-6.95
|-21.32
|-3.75
|-24.79
|0.45
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|-1.26
|0.69
|30.61
|13.06
|62.25
|-11.26
|-9.86
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|4.54
|0.58
|-5.80
|-22.07
|-3.22
|11.69
|30.11
|Ugar Sugar Works
|-0.62
|-4.79
|-14.01
|-24.89
|-25.56
|-27.41
|13.05
|DCM Shriram Industries
|1.20
|-10.22
|-78.95
|-77.67
|-77.15
|-18.74
|-16.90
|Mawana Sugars
|0.60
|-0.04
|-4.52
|-16.45
|-2.98
|-0.73
|13.23
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|1.30
|-1.66
|-16.94
|-34.85
|-30.88
|-2.51
|5.58
|KM Sugar Mills
|2.74
|3.21
|-7.02
|-15.17
|-8.66
|-0.76
|13.25
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|-0.53
|-2.58
|-7.50
|-13.14
|-7.37
|-15.03
|10.40
Over the last one year, MVK Agro Food Product has gained 1291.57% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (2.92%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (10.02%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-12.75%). From a 5 year perspective, MVK Agro Food Product has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (18.90%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (33.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|530.68
|559.77
|10
|531.98
|552.89
|20
|563.97
|567.56
|50
|642.13
|607.15
|100
|641.33
|585.06
|200
|441.41
|476.64
In the latest quarter, MVK Agro Food Product remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.36%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MVK Agro Food Product fact sheet for more information
MVK Agro Food Product Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15316MH2018PLC304795 and registration number is 304795. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MVK Agro Food Product is ₹553.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The MVK Agro Food Product is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of MVK Agro Food Product is ₹856.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MVK Agro Food Product are ₹570.00 and ₹540.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MVK Agro Food Product stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MVK Agro Food Product is ₹819.00 and 52-week low of MVK Agro Food Product is ₹36.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The MVK Agro Food Product has shown returns of -5.55% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -26.47% over 3 months, 1262.44% over 1 year, 88.22% across 3 years, and 46.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MVK Agro Food Product are 50.27 and 6.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.