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KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.14 Closed
-1.63₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.82₹30.90
₹30.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.06₹36.90
₹30.14
Open Price
₹30.88
Prev. Close
₹30.64
Volume
27,847

Source: Dion Global

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation has declined 5.75% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.9131.46
1029.4530.22
2025.6327.96
5024.0325.61
10024.425.08
20025.2826.37

Source: Dion Global

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTKCP Sugar & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) Of T
Jul 20, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTKCP Sugar & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 13, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTKCP Sugar & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTKCP Sugar & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition Of Sh
Jun 29, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTKCP Sugar & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition Of Sh

Source: Dion Global

About KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1995PLC033198 and registration number is 033198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 195.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod R Sethi
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Irmgard Velagapudi M Rao
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kiran Velagapudi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K R Adivarahan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Bakthavatsalam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Lakshmi Narasimhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹30.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation?

The KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation?

The market cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹341.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation are ₹30.90 and ₹29.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹21.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, 38.0% for the past month, 11.22% over 3 months, -5.75% over 1 year, -0.14% across 3 years, and 4.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation are 30.70 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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