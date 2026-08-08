What is the share price of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹30.14 as on .

What kind of stock is KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation? The KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation? The market cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹341.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation are ₹30.90 and ₹29.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹21.06 as on .

How has the KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, 38.0% for the past month, 11.22% over 3 months, -5.75% over 1 year, -0.14% across 3 years, and 4.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation are 30.70 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global