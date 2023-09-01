Follow Us

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. Share Price

KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹32.55 Closed
2.520.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.85₹34.10
₹32.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.75₹34.20
₹32.55
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹31.75
Volume
32,10,302

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.95
  • R235.15
  • R336.2
  • Pivot
    32.9
  • S131.7
  • S230.65
  • S329.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.4131.46
  • 1022.8831.24
  • 2022.1830.56
  • 5022.0328.74
  • 10022.0427.38
  • 20024.8226.34

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1995PLC033198 and registration number is 033198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod R Sethi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Irmgard Velagapudi M Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Velagapudi
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Vithal Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S V M Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prathap K Moturi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K R Adivarahan
    Independent Director

FAQs on KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹369.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is 4.56 and PB ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹32.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹34.20 and 52-week low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

