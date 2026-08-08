Here's the live share price of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation has declined 5.75% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.91
|31.46
|10
|29.45
|30.22
|20
|25.63
|27.96
|50
|24.03
|25.61
|100
|24.4
|25.08
|200
|25.28
|26.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|KCP Sugar & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) Of T
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|KCP Sugar & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|KCP Sugar & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|KCP Sugar & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition Of Sh
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|KCP Sugar & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition Of Sh
Source: Dion Global
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1995PLC033198 and registration number is 033198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 195.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹30.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹341.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation are ₹30.90 and ₹29.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹36.90 and 52-week low of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation is ₹21.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, 38.0% for the past month, 11.22% over 3 months, -5.75% over 1 year, -0.14% across 3 years, and 4.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation are 30.70 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global