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KM Sugar Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

KM SUGAR MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of KM Sugar Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.00 Closed
-1.58₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KM Sugar Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹28.84
₹28.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.55₹33.52
₹28.00
Open Price
₹28.05
Prev. Close
₹28.45
Volume
7,938

Source: Dion Global

KM Sugar Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KM Sugar Mills has gained 5.50% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, KM Sugar Mills has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

KM Sugar Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KM Sugar Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.8528.33
1028.1128.2
2028.0228.01
5027.327.69
10027.427.43
20026.9427.49

Source: Dion Global

KM Sugar Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KM Sugar Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KM Sugar Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTKM Sugar Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 07.08.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTKM Sugar Mills - Unaudited Financial Results Dated 07.08.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTKM Sugar Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTKM Sugar Mills - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTKM Sugar Mills - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About KM Sugar Mills

KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1971PLC003492 and registration number is 003492. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Jhunjhunwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jhunjhunwala
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Mohan
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Archna Agarwal
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bibhas Kumar Srivastav
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Dr. Sushil Solomon
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bakshi Ram
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Naina Devi Jhjhunwala
    Additional Director

FAQs on KM Sugar Mills Share Price

What is the share price of KM Sugar Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KM Sugar Mills is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KM Sugar Mills?

The KM Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KM Sugar Mills?

The market cap of KM Sugar Mills is ₹257.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KM Sugar Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KM Sugar Mills are ₹28.84 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KM Sugar Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KM Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KM Sugar Mills is ₹33.52 and 52-week low of KM Sugar Mills is ₹22.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KM Sugar Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The KM Sugar Mills has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, -9.24% over 3 months, 5.5% over 1 year, -1.34% across 3 years, and 0.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KM Sugar Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KM Sugar Mills are 4.82 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KM Sugar Mills News

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