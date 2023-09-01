Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

KM Sugar Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KM SUGAR MILLS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹31.40 Closed
1.620.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KM Sugar Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.55₹32.10
₹31.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.70₹35.35
₹31.40
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹30.90
Volume
8,36,830

KM Sugar Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.18
  • R232.92
  • R333.73
  • Pivot
    31.37
  • S130.63
  • S229.82
  • S329.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.0530.94
  • 1026.3630.8
  • 2026.3930.08
  • 5027.4528.7
  • 10028.328.04
  • 20030.6227.84

KM Sugar Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.2818.4620.0423.5812.12154.66259.43
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36

KM Sugar Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

KM Sugar Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KM Sugar Mills Ltd.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1971PLC003492 and registration number is 003492. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 548.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L K Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Jhunjhunwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jhunjhunwala
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chandra Agarwal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Bibhas Kumar Srivastav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sushil Solomon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bakshi Ram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KM Sugar Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KM Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹288.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KM Sugar Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is 9.02 and PB ratio of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is 1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KM Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹31.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KM Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KM Sugar Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹35.35 and 52-week low of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data