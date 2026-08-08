Here's the live share price of KM Sugar Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KM Sugar Mills has gained 5.50% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, KM Sugar Mills has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.85
|28.33
|10
|28.11
|28.2
|20
|28.02
|28.01
|50
|27.3
|27.69
|100
|27.4
|27.43
|200
|26.94
|27.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KM Sugar Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|KM Sugar Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 07.08.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|KM Sugar Mills - Unaudited Financial Results Dated 07.08.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|KM Sugar Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|KM Sugar Mills - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|KM Sugar Mills - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1971PLC003492 and registration number is 003492. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KM Sugar Mills is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KM Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KM Sugar Mills is ₹257.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KM Sugar Mills are ₹28.84 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KM Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KM Sugar Mills is ₹33.52 and 52-week low of KM Sugar Mills is ₹22.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KM Sugar Mills has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, -9.24% over 3 months, 5.5% over 1 year, -1.34% across 3 years, and 0.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KM Sugar Mills are 4.82 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global