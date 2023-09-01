Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1971PLC003492 and registration number is 003492. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 548.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹288.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is 9.02 and PB ratio of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is 1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹31.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KM Sugar Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹35.35 and 52-week low of KM Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.