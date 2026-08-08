What is the share price of KM Sugar Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KM Sugar Mills is ₹28.00 as on .

What kind of stock is KM Sugar Mills? The KM Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KM Sugar Mills? The market cap of KM Sugar Mills is ₹257.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KM Sugar Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of KM Sugar Mills are ₹28.84 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KM Sugar Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KM Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KM Sugar Mills is ₹33.52 and 52-week low of KM Sugar Mills is ₹22.55 as on .

How has the KM Sugar Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The KM Sugar Mills has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, -9.24% over 3 months, 5.5% over 1 year, -1.34% across 3 years, and 0.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KM Sugar Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KM Sugar Mills are 4.82 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global